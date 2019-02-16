WEDNESDAY

MINNESOTA COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN LUNCHEON: “Opportunities in O-Zones: A Primer for Busy Real Estate Professionals.” mncrew.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. $45-$75. Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.

CHAMBER LUNCHEON: “Tracking Success: Google Analytics.” mplschamber.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $20. Normandale Lake Office Park, 8000 Norman Center Drive, Bloomington. 612-370-9160.

MINNESOTA-CHINA BUSINESS COUNCIL EVENT: “Succeeding at Trade in an Era of Trade Tensions.” tinyurl.com/deed2019. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $45. Metropolitan Ballroom, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley. 651-335-3467.

THURSDAY

HEALTH UNDERWRITER ETHICS MEETING: “The Future of Employee Benefits and the Role Brokers Play.” emahu.org. 1-4 p.m. $35-$55. Rise by Elevation, 2200 Freeway Blvd., Brooklyn Center.

MULTICULTURAL MARKETING CONFERENCE AND AWARDS.: Aguilarproductions.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. $175-$190. Neighborhood House, 179 Robie St. E., St. Paul. 651-665-0633.

FRIDAY

CRITICAL ISSUES FORUM: Minnesota Department of Transporation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher and Metropolitan Council chairwoman Nora Slawik will speak. mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $35-$50. Loews Minneapolis Hotel, 601 1st Av. N., Mpls. 612-370-9116.

THURSDAY, FEB. 28

MINNESOTA HIGH TECH ASSOCIATION EVENT: “TechTalent: Strategies for Your Next Gen Workforce.” mhta.org. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $99-$219. Hyatt Regency Bloomington, 3200 E. 81st St., Bloomington.