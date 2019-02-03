THURSDAY & FRIDAY

IMMIGRATION ECONOMICS CONFERENCE: Speakers include James Bullard, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and Harvard Kennedy School economist George Borjas. scsu.mn/2S9MqtQ. 5-7:30 p.m. $40-$75. 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, 912 Regency Plaza, 912 W. St. Germain St., St. Cloud; 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Stewart Hall, St. Cloud State University, 702 1st. Av. S., St. Cloud.

REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE: Carl Carter from the Beverly Carter Foundation will speak followed by a panel discussion. tinyurl.com/FEB2019REC. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Metropolitan Ballroom, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley.

SATURDAY

SUSTAINABLE FARMING CONFERENCE: Sessions for marketing, cover crops, financing and more. sfa-mn.org/conference. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $60-$70. College of St. Benedict, 37 College Av. S., St. Joseph. 1-844-922-5573.

TUESDAY, FEB. 12

CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the chamber and how it can benefit your business. mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. NorthEast Investment Cooperative, 1601 37th Av. NE., Columbia Heights. 612-370-9181.