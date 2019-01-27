WEDNESDAY

CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Registration required. 9-10 a.m. Free. Spire Credit Union, 1251 Town Centre Drive, Eagan. 651-288-9200.

RESILIENT FARMS CONFERENCE: Business ideas to add additional revenue streams for farm operations. compeer.com/resilientfarms. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free. Holiday Inn & Suites, 20800 Kenrick Av., Lakeville. 1-844-426-6733.

FRIDAY

MINNESOTA & INDIA: NEW TRADE/BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES: Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2019. 1:30-4 p.m. $25. First National Bank Building, 332 Minnesota St., St. Paul. 651-259-7484.

THURSDAY, FEB. 7

IMMIGRATION ECONOMICS CONFERENCE: Speakers include James Bullard, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and Harvard Kennedy School economist George Borjas. scsu.mn/2S9MqtQ. $40-$75. 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 912 Regency Plaza, 912 W. St. Germain St., St. Cloud; 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8, Stewart Hall, St. Cloud State University, 702 1st. Av. S., St. Cloud.

REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE: Carl Carter from the Beverly Carter Foundation will speak, followed by a panel discussion. tinyurl.com/FEB2019REC. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Metropolitan Ballroom, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley.

SATURDAY, FEB. 9

SUSTAINABLE FARMING CONFERENCE: Sessions for marketing, cover crops, financing and more. sfa-mn.org/conference. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $60-$70. College of St. Benedict, 37 College Av. S., St. Joseph. 1-844-922-5573.