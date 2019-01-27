WEDNESDAY
CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Registration required. 9-10 a.m. Free. Spire Credit Union, 1251 Town Centre Drive, Eagan. 651-288-9200.
RESILIENT FARMS CONFERENCE: Business ideas to add additional revenue streams for farm operations. compeer.com/resilientfarms. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free. Holiday Inn & Suites, 20800 Kenrick Av., Lakeville. 1-844-426-6733.
FRIDAY
MINNESOTA & INDIA: NEW TRADE/BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES: Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2019. 1:30-4 p.m. $25. First National Bank Building, 332 Minnesota St., St. Paul. 651-259-7484.
THURSDAY, FEB. 7
IMMIGRATION ECONOMICS CONFERENCE: Speakers include James Bullard, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and Harvard Kennedy School economist George Borjas. scsu.mn/2S9MqtQ. $40-$75. 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 912 Regency Plaza, 912 W. St. Germain St., St. Cloud; 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8, Stewart Hall, St. Cloud State University, 702 1st. Av. S., St. Cloud.
REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE: Carl Carter from the Beverly Carter Foundation will speak, followed by a panel discussion. tinyurl.com/FEB2019REC. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Metropolitan Ballroom, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley.
SATURDAY, FEB. 9
SUSTAINABLE FARMING CONFERENCE: Sessions for marketing, cover crops, financing and more. sfa-mn.org/conference. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $60-$70. College of St. Benedict, 37 College Av. S., St. Joseph. 1-844-922-5573.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.