BUSINESS
TUESDAY
CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the chamber and how it can benefit your business. mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-370-9117.
SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION: Jason Dailey from Brandography will speak. saintpaulchamber.com. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $20-$40. Comcast, 10 River Park Plaza, St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
MINNESOTA COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN AWARDS: B Kyle, president and chief executive of St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, will speak. mncrew.org. 3-6 p.m. $60. Como Park Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul.
NETWORKING WORKSHOP: "Money, Meaning + Mojo." mnwin.org. 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. $99-$129. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 900 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
THURSDAY
WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS OF MINNESOTA MEETING: "Lean Startup Model." Advance registration required. wemn.org. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $25-$45. Minnetonka OffiCenter, 12800 Whitewater Drive, Minnetonka.
TRADE AND TARIFFS FORUM: Timothy Kehoe, University of Minnesota professor of economics and Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis adviser, will speak. tinyurl.com/tradeandtariffs. 9-11:45 a.m. Free. St. Cloud State University, 720 4th Av., S., St. Cloud.
