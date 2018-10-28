WEDNESDAY
MED-TECH CONFERENCE AND EXPO: Speakers, demonstrations and more than 500 exhibitors. mdmminn.mddionline.com. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thu. $399-$1,149. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls.
THURSDAY
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS SEMINAR: Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $50. Fredrikson & Byron, 200 S. 6th St., 40th Floor, Mpls. 612-348-1638.
VETERINARY HOSPITALS ASSOCIATION EXPO: Veterinaryha.org. 8 a.m.-4:40 p.m. $75-$100. Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, 7025 Northland Drive, Brooklyn Park. 651-287-3344.
CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the chamber services and programs available. saintpaulchamber.com. 9-10 a.m. Free. St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, 401 N. Robert St., Suite 150, St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
FRIDAY
EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE ON THE FUTURE OF HEALTH CARE: tinyurl.com/2018healthcare. 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $595. Schulze Hall, 46 S. 11th St., Mpls.
TUESDAY, NOV. 6
CHAMBER LUNCHEON: “Planning for 2018: Tax Code Update.” mplschamber.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $20. Better Business Bureau, 220 River Ridge Circle S., Burnsville. 612-370-9117.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 7
MINNESOTA VENTURE CONFERENCE: Presented by the Minnesota High Tech Association and the Minnesota Venture Capital Association. mnventure.org. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $245-$495. Radisson Blu Minneapolis, 35 S. 7th St., Mpls.
EXPORTING LETTERS OF CREDIT: Presented by Midwest Global Trade Association. tinyurl.com/deed2018. 7:30 a.m.-noon. Polaris, 9955 59th Av. N., Plymouth. 763-458-1371.
NETWORKING BREAKFAST: Breakfast followed by three rounds of structured networking. Register at saintpaulchamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $20-$40. The Sheridan Story, 2723 Patton Road, Roseville. 651-223-5000.
THURSDAY, NOV. 8
EQUITY SUMMIT: Speakers, panel discussion and networking. saintpaulchamber.com. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $75-$100. InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront, 11 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.