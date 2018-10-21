BUSINESS
MONDAY
U.S.-CUBAN RELATIONS: PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE: Cuban diplomat Miguel Fraga from the will speak. Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. 7:30-10 a.m. Free. Dorsey & Whitney, 50 S. 6th St., Suite 1500, Mpls. 612-343-8272.
CYBER SECURITY SUMMIT: cybersecuritysummit.org. Mon.-Wed. $299-$1100. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. 763-548-1309.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 24
MINNESOTA COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN LUNCHEON: "Super Bowl LII Development Look Back." mncrew.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. $45-$75. Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.
THURSDAY, OCT. 25
MINDFUL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: Tinyurl.com/umn2018. 1-4:30 p.m. $49. Carlson School of Management, 321 19th Av. S., Mpls. 612-625-8164.
GLOBAL TRAVEL TRENDS: John Kidd, chief executive of Radisson Hospitality, will speak. Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. 7:30-9:30 a.m. $15. Carlson School of Management, 321 19th Av. S., Mpls.
FRIDAY, OCT. 26
CHAMBER EVENT: "Checking in on Hospitality." mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $30. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1200 Marquette Av., Mpls. 612-370-9117.
THURSDAY, NOV. 1
CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the chamber services and programs available. saintpaulchamber.com. 9-10 a.m. Free. St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, 401 N. Robert St., Suite 150, St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
VETERINARY HOSPITALS ASSOCIATION EXPO: veterinaryha.org. 8 a.m.-4:40 p.m. $75-$100. Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, 7025 Northland Drive, Brooklyn Park. 651-287-3344.
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS SEMINAR: Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $50. Fredrikson & Byron, 200 S. 6th St., 40th Floor, Mpls. 612-348-1638.
FRIDAY, NOV. 2
EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE ON THE FUTURE OF HEALTH CARE: Tinyurl.com/2018healthcare. 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $595. Schulze Hall, 46 S. 11th St., Mpls.
