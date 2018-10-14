EMPLOYER FORUM: “New Strategies for an Aging Workforce.” shiftonline.org. 8:30-10:30 a.m. $35-$50. Land O’Lakes, 4001 Lexington Av. N., Arden Hills.
WEDNESDAY
NETWORKING LUNCHEON: “Time Out: Why You Need a Break From Business.” mnwin.org. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $34-$59. Minnetonka OffiCenter, 12800 Whitewater Drive, Minnetonka.
THURSDAY
NORTHEAST CELEBRATION: Presented by the Northeast Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce and the East Minneapolis Exchange Club. 5-7 p.m. $30. Jax Cafe, 1928 University Av. NE., Mpls. 612-370-9131.
HEALTH UNDERWRITERS MEETING: State Department of Commerce chief Jessica Looman will speak. emahu.org. 1:30-4 p.m. $35-$55. Rise by Elevation, 2200 Freeway Blvd., Brooklyn Center. 1-844-333-5593.
SAUDI ARABIA TRADE: Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. Noon-2 p.m. $20-$30. First National Bank Building, 332 Minnesota St., St. Paul. 651-259-7484.
MONDAY, OCT. 22
U.S.-CUBAN RELATIONS: PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE: Cuban diplomat Miguel Fraga will speak. Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. 7:30-10 a.m. Free. Dorsey & Whitney, 50 S. 6th St., Suite 1500, Mpls. 612-343-8272.
CYBER SECURITY SUMMIT: cybersecuritysummit.org. Oct. 22-24. $299-$1,100. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. 763-548-1309.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 24
MINNESOTA COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN LUNCHEON: “Super Bowl LII Development Look Back.” mncrew.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. $45-$75. Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.
THURSDAY, OCT. 25
MINDFUL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: Tinyurl.com/umn2018. 1-4:30 p.m. $49. Carlson School of Management, 321 19th Av. S., Mpls. 612-625-8164.
GLOBAL TRAVEL TRENDS: John Kidd, chief executive of Radisson Hospitality, will speak. Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. 7:30-9:30 a.m. $15. Carlson School of Management, 321 19th Av. S., Mpls.
FRIDAY, OCT. 26
CHAMBER EVENT: “Checking in on Hospitality.” mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $30. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 12th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-370-9117.
