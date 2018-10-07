MONDAY
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION SYMPOSIUM: Speakers, networking and exhibits. fpamnsymposium.org. 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Tue. $489-$589. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls.
HEALTH CARE SUMMIT: Talks, presentations, roundtables and exhibitions. manovasummit.com. Mon.-Wed. $850-$1500. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls.
FRIDAY
CHAMBER MEETING: “Championing Healthy Worksites.” 7:30-9 a.m. $25-$35. 100 Washington Square, 100 Washington Av. S., Mpls. 612-370-9117.
TUESDAY, OCT. 16
EMPLOYER FORUM: “New Strategies for an Aging Workforce.” shiftonline.org. 8:30-10:30 a.m. $35-$50. Land O’Lakes, 4001 Lexington Av. N., Arden Hills.
THURSDAY, OCT. 18
NORTHEAST CELEBRATION: Presented by the Northeast Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce and the East Minneapolis Exchange Club. 5-7 p.m. $30. Jax Cafe, 1928 University Av. NE., Mpls. 612-370-9131.
SAUDI ARABIA TRADE: Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. Noon-2 p.m. $20-$30. First National Bank Building, 332 Minnesota St., St. Paul. 651-259-7484.
