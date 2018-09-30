TUESDAY

ECONOMIC CLUB LUNCHEON: J. Christopher Giancarlo, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will speak. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $25-$80. Hyatt Regency Mpls., 1300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-432-6790.

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE: Tinyurl.com/emerging18. 9 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Tue.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed. $795. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul.

THURSDAY

ACHIEVEMPLS EXCELLENCE DINNER: 5:30-8 p.m. $150. Minneapolis Event Centers, 212 2nd St. SE., Mpls.

CHAMBER EVENT: “Growing Your Business.” mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $15-$30. Normandale Lake Office Park, 8000 Norman Center Drive, Bloomington. 612-370-9117.

FRIDAY

PUBLIC AFFAIRS FORUM: “This Is Not Normal, or Is It? Politics 2018.” mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $35-$50. Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-370-9100.

STRESS REDUCTION WORKSHOP: “Mindfulness at Work: Increased Satisfaction and Effectiveness.” 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $125. Opus Hall, University of St. Thomas, 1000 LaSalle Av. S., Mpls. 612-822-5313.

MONDAY, OCT. 8

HEALTH CARE SUMMIT: Talks, presentations, roundtables and exhibitions. Oct. 8-10. $850-$1500. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls.

FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION SYMPOSIUM: Speakers, networking and exhibits. fpamnsymposium.org. 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8-9. $489-$589. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls.