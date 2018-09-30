TUESDAY
ECONOMIC CLUB LUNCHEON: J. Christopher Giancarlo, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will speak. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $25-$80. Hyatt Regency Mpls., 1300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-432-6790.
EMERGING TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE: Tinyurl.com/emerging18. 9 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Tue.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed. $795. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul.
THURSDAY
ACHIEVEMPLS EXCELLENCE DINNER: 5:30-8 p.m. $150. Minneapolis Event Centers, 212 2nd St. SE., Mpls.
CHAMBER EVENT: “Growing Your Business.” mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $15-$30. Normandale Lake Office Park, 8000 Norman Center Drive, Bloomington. 612-370-9117.
FRIDAY
PUBLIC AFFAIRS FORUM: “This Is Not Normal, or Is It? Politics 2018.” mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $35-$50. Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-370-9100.
STRESS REDUCTION WORKSHOP: “Mindfulness at Work: Increased Satisfaction and Effectiveness.” 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $125. Opus Hall, University of St. Thomas, 1000 LaSalle Av. S., Mpls. 612-822-5313.
MONDAY, OCT. 8
HEALTH CARE SUMMIT: Talks, presentations, roundtables and exhibitions. Oct. 8-10. $850-$1500. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls.
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION SYMPOSIUM: Speakers, networking and exhibits. fpamnsymposium.org. 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8-9. $489-$589. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.