TUESDAY
CHAMBER MEMBERSHIP MEETING: “The Impact of Free Trade.” saintpaulchamber.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $35-$55. Embassy Suites, 175 E. 10th St., St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
WEDNESDAY
CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the chamber services and programs available. saintpaulchamber.com. 3-4 p.m. Free. St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, 401 N. Robert St., Suite 150, St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. 9-10 a.m. Free. Spire Credit Union, 1251 Town Centre Drive, Eagan. 651-288-9200.
FRIDAY
CRITICAL ISSUES FORUM: “Workforce Challenges.” mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $35-$50. Loews Minneapolis Hotel, 601 1st Av. N., Mpls. 612-370-9116.
TUESDAY, OCT. 2
ECONOMIC CLUB LUNCHEON: J. Christopher Giancarlo, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will speak. ecomn.org. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $25-$80. Hyatt Regency, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-432-6790.
EMERGING TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE: Tinyurl.com/emerging18. 9 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Oct. 2; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3. $795. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul.
THURSDAY, OCT. 4
ACHIEVEMPLS EXCELLENCE DINNER: AchieveMpls.org. 5:30-8 p.m. $150. Minneapolis Event Centers, 212 2nd St. SE., Mpls.
FRIDAY, OCT. 5
PUBLIC AFFAIRS FORUM: “This Is Not Normal, or Is It? Politics 2018.” mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $35-$50. Hyatt Regency, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-370-9100.
