Business
MONDAY
SPEED NETWORKING: Tinyurl.com/speedmpls. 7-9 p.m. $21.50-$26. AC Hotel, 401 Hennepin Av., Mpls.
TUESDAY
SWEDEN TRADE: Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Dorsey & Whitney, 50 S. 6th St., Suite 1500, Mpls. 651-259-7494.
WEDNESDAY
MINNESOTA COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN LUNCHEON: "Downtown & Real Estate." mncrew.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. $45-$75. Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.
THURSDAY
LEADERSHIP DINNER: Angie and Dan Bastian, co-founders of Angie's Boomchickapop, will speak. greatermankato.com/journeys. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $250. Courtyard Marriott Mankato, 901 Raintree Road, Mankato.
AIRPORT UPDATE LUNCHEON: Brian Ryks, chief executive of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, will speak. dcrchamber.com. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $75. InterContinental Hotel MSP Airport, 5005 Glumack Drive, Mpls. 651-452-9872.
SATURDAY
AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE: "Barriers and Opportunities That Exist for Immigrants in the Workforce." aipdc.org. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. North Hennepin Community College Center for Business and Technology, 7411 85th Av. N., Brooklyn Park.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 25
CHAMBER MEMBERSHIP MEETING: "The Impact of Free Trade." saintpaulchamber.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $35-$55. Embassy Suites, 175 E. 10th St., St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
