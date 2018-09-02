WEDNESDAY

LEADERSHIP TALKS: Five-minute leadership talks by 12 speakers. bit.ly/leadershipspark. 6-9 p.m. $10. Cargill, 15407 W. McGinty Road, Wayzata.

MANUFACTURING AND SKILLED-TRADES SUMMIT: Attracting and retaining young talent. generations.com. 1:30-4:30 p.m. $175. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Mpls.

THURSDAY

MINNESOTA LENDERS’ CONFERENCE: Presented by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Advance registration required. tinyurl.com/lender2018. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $200. Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, 7025 Northland Drive, Brooklyn Park. 763-370-2331.

CYBER SECURITY CONFERENCE: Speakers, panel discussions and exhibitor demonstrations. secureworldexpo.com. 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m. $45-$200. Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.

FRIDAY

FOOD SECURITY SUMMIT: Ecomn.org. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $25-$80. Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Av. S., Mpls. 612-432-6790.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 11

CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce and how it can benefit your business. mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Greater Twin Cities United Way, 404 S. 8th St., Mpls. 612-370-9117.

NETWORKING BREAKFAST: “Getting Back to Business — Even When Life Gets in the Way.” mnwin.org. 9-10:30 a.m. $34-$59. Downtowner Woodfire Grill, 253 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

E-MAIL MARKETING STRATEGIES: Darin Lynch from Irish Titan will speak. saintpaulchamber.com. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $20-$40. Comcast, 10 River Park Plaza, St. Paul. 651-223-5000.