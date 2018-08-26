MONDAY
IRAN SANCTIONS AND THE U.S. BUSINESS COMMUNITY: Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. 8-10 a.m. Free. Dorsey & Whitney, 50 S. 6th St., Suite 1500, Mpls. 651-340-2600.
TUESDAY
NETWORKING SESSION: “Speed Networking.” mnwin.org. 3-5 p.m. $15-$25. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.
WEDNESDAY
CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Registration required. 9-10 a.m. Free. Spire Credit Union, 1251 Town Centre Drive, Eagan. 651-288-9200.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5
LEADERSHIP TALKS: Five-minute leadership talks by 12 speakers. bit.ly/leadershipspark. 6-9 p.m. $10. Cargill, 15407 W. McGinty Road, Wayzata.
MANUFACTURING AND SKILLED TRADES SUMMIT: Attracting and retaining young talent. generations.com. 1:30-4:30 p.m. $175. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Mpls.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
FOOD SECURITY SUMMIT: Ecomn.org. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Hilton Mpls., 1001 Marquette Av. S., Mpls. 612-432-6790.
