Business

TUESDAY

HEALTH UNDERWRITERS AND ALLIANCE OF PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATIONS MEETING: “Triggering Owner Action: Moving a Marketplace.” emahu.org. 2:30-6:30 p.m. $50. Golden Valley Golf and Country Club, 7001 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley.

WEDNESDAY

MINNESOTA COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN LUNCHEON: “Developments at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport.” mncrew.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. $45-$75. Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.

THURSDAY

HEALTH UNDERWRITER ETHICS MEETING: Jesse Patton, former president of the Iowa Association of Health Underwriters, will speak. tinyurl.com/mahu2018. 1:30-4:30 p.m. $35-$50. Doubletree North, 2200 Freeway Blvd., Brooklyn Center.

FOOD AND AGRIBUSINESS CONFERENCE: Presented by Faegre Baker Daniels. faegrebd.com/food-ag-conference. 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. $395. The Depot Minneapolis, 225 3rd Av. S., Mpls. 1-303-607-3662.

MONDAY, MAY 21

CONTENT STRATEGY CONFERENCE: confabevents.com. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 21-23. $795-$1495. Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-370-1463.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

EXECUTIVE WOMEN’S COUNCIL LUNCHEON: “Women in Media.” 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $30-$45. Minneapolis Club, 729 2nd Av. S., Mpls. 612-370-9123.