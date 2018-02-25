Business
TUESDAY
CENTRAL MINNESOTA FARM SHOW: Seminars on equipment trends, water quality and road safety with more than 380 booths and 200 vendors. tinyurl.com/farm2018. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 27-28; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 1. Free. River’s Edge Convention Center, 10 4th Av. S., St. Cloud. 1-320-251-2940.
PUBLIC AFFAIRS CHAMBER SERIES: “Minimum Wage 101, Doing The Math.” saintpaulchamber.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $30-$35. Midpointe Event Center, 415 N. Pascal St., St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
TUESDAY, MARCH 6
LEADERSHIP SESSION: “Changing the Narrative and Redefining the Muslim American Woman’s Story.” 7:30-9 a.m. $20. The Prouty Project, 6385 Old Shady Oak Road, Suite 260, Eden Prairie. 952-942-2922.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7
NETWORKING BREAKFAST: Breakfast followed by three rounds of structured networking. Register at saintpaulchamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $20-$45. Spire Federal Credit Union, 2025 Larpenteur Av., St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
THURSDAY, MARCH 8
WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: Speakers, interactive workshops and networking opportunities. flourishwomenleaders.com. 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. $99-$175. Millennium Hotel, 1313 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.
MINNEAPOLIS CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSION: A moderated panel discussions about transit, public safety and workforce development. mplschamber.com. 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Thrivent Financial, 625 4th Av. S., Mpls. 612-370-9116.
