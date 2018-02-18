Business
WEDNESDAY
MINNESOTA COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN LUNCHEON: “Evolution of the Southdale Commercial District.” mncrew.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. $45-$75. Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.
NETWORKING LUNCHEON: “Return to Love: A Roadmap to Success.” Advance registration required. mnwin.org. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $34-$59. Minnetonka OffiCenter, 12800 Whitewater Drive, Minnetonka.
THURSDAY
CHAMBER DINNER: Denis McDonough, White House chief of staff for former president Barack Obama, will speak. Advance registration required. 5-9 p.m. $125-$150. St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
FRIDAY
FOOD SAFETY CONFERENCE: Presented by Food & Consumer Science Professionals. fcsprofessionals.org. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $90-$105. Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Av. S., Edina. 612-870-2640.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.