Business

WEDNESDAY

MINNESOTA COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN LUNCHEON: “Evolution of the Southdale Commercial District.” mncrew.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. $45-$75. Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.

NETWORKING LUNCHEON: “Return to Love: A Roadmap to Success.” Advance registration required. mnwin.org. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $34-$59. Minnetonka OffiCenter, 12800 Whitewater Drive, Minnetonka.

THURSDAY

CHAMBER DINNER: Denis McDonough, White House chief of staff for former president Barack Obama, will speak. Advance registration required. 5-9 p.m. $125-$150. St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 651-223-5000.

FRIDAY

FOOD SAFETY CONFERENCE: Presented by Food & Consumer Science Professionals. fcsprofessionals.org. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $90-$105. Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Av. S., Edina. 612-870-2640.