Food and drink

PepsiCo pays $3.85 billion for Rockstar

PepsiCo is buying the energy-drink maker Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion. PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have moved aggressively in their pursuit of consumers that have a much wider variety of drinks to choose from than several ago. Both must compete with smaller seltzer, soda, sparkling juice and energy-drink makers that each market to a subset of consumers. Coca-Cola has branched out from its Classic Coke to keep customers who have given up, or cut back drastically, on sugary drinks. The company said in its most recent quarter that Coca-Cola Zero Sugar had double digit sales gains last year. Coffee and tea sales — boosted by the company's 2018 acquisition of Costa Coffee — grew 4% in the final three months of 2019. The acquisition announced Wednesday expands PepsiCo's portfolio of energy drinks, which already includes Mountain Dew's Kickstart, GameFuel and AMP. Rockstar makes 30 variations of drinks.

Economy

Consumer prices rose slightly in February

U.S. consumer prices increased slightly last month, driven higher by more-expensive food. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the consumer price index ticked up 0.1% last month, matching its January increase. Prices rose 2.3% compared with a year earlier. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices increased 0.2% in February and 2.4% compared with a year earlier. Inflation has been mild since the Great Recession ended more than a decade ago, and Wednesday's figures indicate that hasn't changed. Even though unemployment is at a half-century low, wages aren't yet increasing quickly enough to force employers to boost prices to cover higher labor costs. The price of clothing, used cars, and medical care rose last month, while the cost of airline fares and gas dropped.

Aviation

Rule waived that forced planes to fly empty

Federal regulators waived a rule Wednesday that was causing airlines to fly nearly empty planes just to avoid losing takeoff and landing rights at major airports. The Federal Aviation Administration said it would suspend the rule through May 31 to help airlines that are canceling flights because of the new virus outbreak. The FAA assigns takeoff and landing rights, or "slots," at a few big, congested airports. Airlines must use 80% of their highly coveted slots or risk forfeiting them. That FAA requirement — and especially a similar rule in Europe — led airlines to operate flights using those slots even if there were very few passengers. The FAA's decision affects flights at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York and Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C. The FAA said it also would not punish airlines that cancel flights through May 31 at four other airports where the agency approves schedules: Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey; Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport.

Energy

Prep work starts on Keystone pipeline

A Canadian company said Wednesday it has started preliminary work along the route of the proposed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline through the U.S. in anticipation of starting construction next month, as opponents await a judge's ruling on their request to block any work. TC Energy spokeswoman Sara Rabern said the Calgary, Alberta-based company was moving equipment this week and will begin mowing and felling trees in areas along the pipeline's 1,200-mile route within the next week or so. The work is planned in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, Rabern said.

News services