Debt and equities

Calyxt files for additional equity

Calyxt Inc., New Brighton, has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an additional equity offering. The filing says the company will sell more than 3.5 million shares and hopes to raise from $48.3 million to $55.6 million.

Calyxt, a consumer-centric food and agriculture-focused company, completed an initial public offering last July 20 and raised $56 million. Proceeds of the additional equity offering will be used to fund research and development and build out commercial capabilities.

Dividends

Toro declares quarterly dividend

The Toro Co., Bloomington, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share, payable July 11 to shareholders of record on June 22.