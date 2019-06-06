'Licence to be Bad'

Jonathan Aldred, Allen Lane, 320 pages, $32. In Thomas Gradgrind, Charles Dickens created an educator who saw his pupils as "reasoning animals," with heads that should be filled with facts and little more. In "Licence to be Bad: How Economics Corrupted Us," Jonathan Aldred, an academic at Cambridge University, casts economists as the modern Gradgrinds. They exercise a baleful influence on political discourse, he maintains, by taking a narrow view of humans as essentially selfish creatures, forever trying to maximize their own well-being. Aldred writes that economists have constructed an idealized version of the world in which people deal with each other on equal terms, so government intervention is unnecessary. They have applied the same reasoning to the courts, leading to the doctrine that bargaining by parties achieves the optimal outcome. A particular target of Aldred's ire is the late Gary Becker, who won the Nobel Prize in 1992 for his economic analysis of social issues. Becker argued that discrimination against women or ethnic minorities costs the discriminator money; in fully competitive markets, it would be competed away. This argument has been used by some to claim that anti-discrimination laws can be repealed, as they are unnecessary. It is unfair to tar all economists with the same brush; Becker's views came in for lots of criticism from within the profession. Aldred also is strangely dismissive of behavioral economists, who accept that humans are not desiccated calculating machines. "Licence to be Bad" is a powerful tirade, but it is too sweeping in its condemnations.

