Zahra Hankir (editor), Penguin Books, 278 pages, $17. "Our Women on the Ground: Essays by Arab Women Reporting From the Arab World" is a stirring, provocative and well-made anthology edited by the Lebanese-British journalist Zahra Hankir. It's a book that banishes all manner of silences. Hankir invited 19 Arab and Middle Eastern sahafiyat — female journalists — to detail their experiences reporting from some of the world's most repressive countries. The result is a volume that rewrites the hoary rules of the foreign correspondent playbook. Some of these journalists work (or have worked) for establishment media outlets, others are freelance photographers. "Our Women on the Ground" has many aspects to it — it's about ambition, harassment and misogyny, sex, family, bravery, politics, religion, history, broken lives and double lives — but at bottom it imparts a pervasive sense of fear and loss. There are two harrowing deaths before we are 30 pages in. Many of these essays are about trying to work in dangerous circumstances, doubly so for women. But there are places these journalists can go that men cannot: kitchens and hair salons, to name two. In her essay, Hannah Allam, an NPR national-security reporter who worked for McClatchy newspapers during the Iraq war, suggested that reporters ignore so-called women's stories at their peril. Noting that on an average day at the height of the Iraq war, it was common for 80 men to die from car bombs. That meant 80 widows who needed to become providers for fatherless children.

NEW YORK TIMES