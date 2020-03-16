Business and economic reports scheduled for Tuesday.
All time are Eastern.
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for February, 8:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases industrial production for February, 9:15 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for January, 10 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
FedEx Corp. reports quarterly results after the market closes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Virus seizes markets and it's no longer business as usual
Global markets and businesses big and small opened the week to a landscape seemingly altered by the coronavirus pandemic. A host of retail chains have…
National
The Latest: US health agency looking into cyber incident
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 169,000 people and killed more than 6,500. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate…
Business
Stocks fall worldwide as coronavirus throttles economies
Stocks fell sharply around the world Monday as the coronavirus forced huge swaths of the economy to the edge of a standstill, from parked airplanes to the nearly empty restaurant around the corner.
National
Virus fears fuel spike in sales of guns and ammunition
The world's largest gun store, in metro Atlanta, has had lines that are six and eight people deep. A gun store in Los Angeles had lines that stretched down the block. And at least one store in Idaho put limits on sales after its shelves were nearly cleared out.
Business
US ups virus response in face of a possible surge in cases
The U.S. government moved Monday to try to blunt the impact of an expected surge of coronavirus cases, racing to bolster testing and aid even as the financial markets fell and Americans scrambled to reorder their lives.