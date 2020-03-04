Business and economic reports scheduled for Thursday.
All times are Eastern.
WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases fourth-quarter productivity data, 8:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.
National
Fed survey finds coronavirus impacting parts of US economy
The Federal Reserve's latest nationwide survey of business conditions has found that the coronavirus outbreak has begun to impact tourism and disrupt manufacturing chains in parts of the United States.
Business
Ellison joins push for crackdown on chemical used to sterilize medical devices
Medical device industry warns that shortages could be result of more regulations without an alternative to the EtO chemical.
Celebrities
Jury decides Tavis Smiley must pay PBS in #MeToo dispute
A jury decided Wednesday that former television talk show host Tavis Smiley, who was fired amid allegations of workplace sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo movement, must pay about $1.5 million to his former employer, the Public Broadcasting Service.
Variety
Noose placed on Wisconsin brewery shooter's locker in 2015
Someone placed a noose several years ago on the locker of a Wisconsin brewery employee who last week opened fire on his co-workers, the brewery operator said Wednesday, confirming at least one instance of racial harassment against him as police continue to piece together his motive.
National
Defense contractor charged with giving up military secrets
A Defense Department contract linguist has been charged with giving classified information, including the names of American intelligence assets, to a Lebanese national with ties to the militant group Hezbollah, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.