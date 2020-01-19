Despite growing alarm sounded by lesser-ranked players who have competed under a blanket of haze, hoping to qualify for a spot in the main draw, the tennis season’s first Grand Slam will start Monday as scheduled, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley insisted Friday.

Tiley noted that Melbourne Park’s three largest courts — Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena — have roofs that can be deployed to protect against extreme heat or, in this case, compromised air quality.

“It may look differently,” Tiley told reporters. “But the tournament will happen.”

Nonetheless, the bush fires, which have killed 28 people and millions of animals and destroyed 3,000 homes, have cast a pall over the tournament, known as “the Happy Slam” for the jubilant fans who turn Melbourne Park into a two-week summertime party. And the fallout will be difficult to predict over the tournament’s two-week span, given Australia’s capricious winds, which can redirect noxious ash from hot spots hundreds of miles away.

Players contesting qualifying matches this week have, in effect, served as guinea pigs. Their experiences have been alarming.

Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia was forced to retire from her qualifier Tuesday after collapsing to her knees with breathing problems. Germany’s Dustin Brown, 35, tweeted that he used an inhaler to control asthma during a match for the first time in his career. Nicolas Mahut of France shared on Instagram a photo of himself wearing a medical mask in the locker room. Several other players suffered coughing fits and described burning sensations in their throats.

“This is a terrible situation down there,” Hall of Fame inductee John McEnroe said during a conference call Wednesday before boarding a flight to Melbourne, where he will serve as an analyst for ESPN. “I firmly believe they’re worried about the fans and the players, but it would be extremely difficult to envision, at least to me at this point, that they’re going to not play or move the dates.”

Postponing the tournament more than a week would create serious conflicts given the sport’s packed, nearly year-round calendar. And no one believes that the fires will be brought under control any time soon. After heavy rain brought some cleansing this week, air quality in Australia’s second-most-populous city was expected to deteriorate again Saturday.

In the 115-year history of the tournament, only war has canceled the proceedings entirely, said tennis historian Steve Flink. There was no Australian Open from 1916 to 1918 because of World War I. World War II halted the event from 1941 to 1945.