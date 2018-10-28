BEIJING — A bus has plunged off a large bridge spanning China's Yangtze River, with state media saying two people were killed.
Police say the bus suddenly veered into the wrong lane and collided with an oncoming car Sunday before breaking through a guard rail and falling into the wide river in Chongqing in southwestern China.
Divers and other rescue workers were searching for the passengers and driver. Police said that more than 10 people were on the bus.
State broadcaster CCTV said that two people had been confirmed dead.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
