LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a bus on a Los Angeles highway plowed into other vehicles and crashed through a concrete divider, injuring at least 13 people.

Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says four people are in serious condition following the crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 405 in the city's San Fernando Valley area. Stewart says six people were in fair condition.

City News Service reports it was difficult for paramedics to reach the scene because of multiple chain-reaction collisions.

Most of the wreckage was in southbound lanes but at least one crashed vehicle was on the northbound side.

All of the highway's lanes were closed, backing up traffic for miles on the key north-south artery.

Fire department officials say the identities of the victims were not immediately available.