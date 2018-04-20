CLEVELAND — Greyhound says it is investigating how a bus meant to take passengers from Cleveland to New York ended up in Toledo.
WEWS-TV reports that the bus left Cleveland several hours late on Thursday and was headed east through Pennsylvania when it started experiencing problems. The company says the driver was instructed to head back to Cleveland and get a new bus, but instead drove about two hours past it, to Toledo. The driver then turned around and went back to Cleveland.
Passenger Morgan Staley says they spent about seven hours "just going in a circle."
The company says passengers interested in a refund can contact customer service.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Maryland governor honors deputy who fired at school shooter
A school resource officer who fired at a student gunman in Maryland is receiving more honors.
Nation
Lance Armstrong settles $100 million lawsuit with US government
Lance Armstrong reached a $5 million settlement with the federal government in a whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the cyclist who was stripped of his record seven Tour de France victories after admitting he used performance-enhancing drugs throughout much of his career.
Local
Addition exposure charges filed against ex-superintendent
The former superintendent of the Rocori School District is facing additional charges of indecent exposure.
Business
Reward doubled to $20K after 700 pounds of dynamite stolen
Federal authorities have doubled the reward to $20,000 for information on the theft of hundreds of explosives from a worksite in Pennsylvania.
National
Alabama mail-bomber the oldest executed in US modern times
An Alabama man convicted of sending mail bombs during a wave of Southern terror has been executed for killing a federal judge, becoming the oldest prisoner put to death in the U.S. in modern times.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.