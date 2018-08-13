NEWARK, N.J. — A bus hit an overpass at Newark's Penn Station, peeling back part of its roof and injuring dozens of passengers.
Officials say about 50 people were on the bus, which was headed to New Jersey from Washington, when it hit the overpass at the entrance of the station late Sunday.
Police do not believe any of the injuries are life-threatening.
The bus was operated by Liberty Coach.
