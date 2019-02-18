LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian police say a bus has crashed head-on with a dump truck, killing at least 22 people and injuring 12 more.
The Monday morning accident occurred in a dense fog on the highway connecting Potosi and Oruro, about 135 miles (220 kilometers) south of the capital.
Police say the bus was en route to Oruru from the town of Villazon on the Argentine border. Two buses collided on the same highway in January, killing 22 people.
