KATHMANDU, Nepal — Police say an overcrowded bus drove off a mountain highway and crashed in a river in Nepal, killing 17 people and injuring 50 more.
Police official Madhav Kafle said the bus was packed with people returning from festivals and appeared to have a mechanical problem before skidding off the highway on Sunday.
Among the injured, 21 were still hospitalized Monday for medical treatment.
Kafle said passengers heard a sound and the steering appeared to have failed before the bus drove off the highway and crashed in the Sunkoshi River 20 meters (70 feet) below.
The crash site is about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the capital, Kathmandu.
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Bus falls into river in Nepal, killing 17 and injuring 50
Police say an overcrowded bus drove off a mountain highway and crashed in a river in Nepal, killing 17 people and injuring 50 more.
World
Attacker bites politician's ear, others slashed in Hong Kong
A knife-wielding man slashed several people and bit off part of the ear of a pro-democracy politician in Hong Kong on Sunday, as riot police stormed several malls to thwart protesters who have been demanding government reforms for nearly five months.
World
Foreign member of medic team killed in Syria's northeast
Shelling by Turkey-backed opposition fighters killed a Burmese medic and wounded another Iraqi member of the humanitarian team on Sunday in northeastern Syria where fighting between Kurdish fighters and Turkey-backed gunmen continued, the humanitarian group said.
World
El Salvador orders expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats
El Salvador has ordered the expulsion of Venezuelan government diplomats, joining the U.S. and more than 50 other countries that have said opposition leader Juan Guaidó is Venezuela's rightful president.
World
Balotelli threatens to leave soccer field amid racist chants
Brescia striker Mario Balotelli threatened to leave the field due to racist chants directed at him by Hellas Verona fans during a top-tier soccer game in Italy on Sunday.