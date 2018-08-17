BERLIN — Police say a bus has driven into a ditch beside a highway in northeastern Germany and turned over. Six people were seriously injured and a further 10 slightly hurt.
News agency dpa reported that the incident happened early Friday at Linstow, near Rostock, on the A19 highway heading toward Berlin.
The cause wasn't immediately clear.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Pakistan confirms US suspended military training program
Pakistan's foreign ministry has confirmed the suspension of a U.S. military training program for Pakistani soldiers.
World
Afghan president visits key city, week after Taliban raid
The Afghan president visited the embattled southeastern city of Ghazni on Friday, a week after the Taliban in a surprise attack managed to infiltrate deep into the key provincial capital and capture several areas of it.
World
Ban Lifted: Kuwaitis compete under own flag at Asian Games
Athletes from Kuwait will be able to compete under their own flag in the Asian Games after the International Olympic Committee provisionally lifted the country's suspension, which had been in place for nearly three years.
World
Afghan rock band struggles to hit right note in Iran
The band gathers in a small carpentry shop on the outskirts of Iran's capital, with sawdust still in the air but the buzzing of the jigsaws now exchanged for the soft feedback of an amplifier.
World
Asian shares gain on growing hopes for China trade talks
Asian shares made moderate gains early Friday after U.S. stocks jumped on news China is preparing to resume trade discussions with the U.S., the first negotiations in more than a month.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.