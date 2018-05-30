MORRISTOWN, N.J. — The driver of a New Jersey school bus that collided with a truck, killing a student and teacher, will find out whether he will be released pending a possible trial.
Hudy Muldrow is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday in Morristown. He was charged Friday with death by auto stemming from the May 17 crash on Interstate 80 in western New Jersey.
Authorities allege the 77-year-old Muldrow missed a turn and tried to make an illegal U-turn on the interstate.
The bus collided with a dump truck, and the impact tore the bus apart.
The bus was one of three carrying fifth-graders on a field trip. The other two buses weren't involved in the accident.
