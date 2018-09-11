ATLANTA — Police say a Georgia bus driver helped fight off a man who was stabbing a woman on the side of an Atlanta road.

The Atlanta Constitution-Journal cites an Atlanta police report that says Gerald Jones was arrested on charges including aggravated assault. It says Winston Douglas was driving a bus Sunday morning when he saw Terri Bradley being stabbed. He parked his Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority bus and yelled for Jones to stop.

It says Jones continued to stab Bradley and so Douglas began beating Jones with a stick. It says a bus passenger then tackled Jones, who was then restrained him with an extension cord. Bradley was taken to a hospital for surgery.

It says Jones has admitted to the crime. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.