SHANDON, Calif. — Authorities in central California say a passenger bus has crashed while carrying the road crew for country and gospel singer Josh Turner, leaving one dead and seven injured.
Turner and his band were not on the bus.
The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night.
The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports.
