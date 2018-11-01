ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says a passenger bus has crashed into the back of a truck on a highway in northern Turkey, killing two people and wounding 31 others — including several soldiers travelling to join their army units.
Anadolu Agency says the accident occurred Thursday near the town of Tosya, in the Black Sea coastal province of Kastamanu.
The bus driver and his assistant were killed at the scene.
The private DHA news agency said the bus was traveling from Istanbul to the city of Samsun. None of the injured passengers was in serious condition.
The cause of the accident, which temporarily shut down the highway, was under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Sri Lanka president summons Parliament after PM turmoil
Sri Lanka's president has summoned Parliament to meet next week as pressure grows for him to resolve the turmoil set off when he sacked the Cabinet last week, his chosen prime minister said Thursday.
World
German health minister sets out pitch for Merkel succession
Germany's health minister said Thursday the country's main center-right party needs to make clearer what it stands for as he competes to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel as its leader. He is emphasizing the need to curb unregulated migration.
World
Divers recover jet's data recorder from Indonesia seafloor
Divers on Thursday recovered a flight data recorder from the crashed Lion Air jet on the seafloor, a crucial development in the investigation into what caused the 2-month-old plane to plunge into Indonesian seas earlier this week, killing all 189 people on board.
World
Yemeni rebels seek pressure on Saudis as US calls for truce
A leading Yemeni rebel figure says the Trump administration's calls for a cease-fire in his country are "positive" but urged more international action to stop deadly airstrikes by the rebels' adversary, the U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition.
World
Christian woman acquitted in Pakistan to leave country
A Christian woman acquitted in Pakistan after eight years on death row for blasphemy plans to leave the country, her family said Thursday as radical Islamists mounted rallies for a second day against the verdict, blocking roads and burning tires in protest.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.