BOGOTA, Colombia — Ecuadorean officials say at least 23 people died and another 14 were injured when a long-distance bus overturned on a highway near Ecuador's capital.
The Colombian-registered bus was traveling to Quito and hit another vehicle in an area known as dead man's curve at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Quito district security secretary Juan Zapata told Colombia's Blu Radio that Colombian and Venezuelan nationals are among the dead. Ecuador's emergency response agency said the bus overturned after running into a smaller vehicle.
