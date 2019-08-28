BERLIN — Authorities in eastern Germany say 30 people have been injured in a bus accident in the town of Brandenburg an der Havel, most of them children.
The local fire department said 16 people have been taken to two regional hospitals, but none had injuries immediately seen as life-threatening.
It was not clear how many of the injured were children, but the fire department estimated that about 80%of them are minors.
The accident happened Wednesday afternoon when the public bus crashed with a car.
Brandenburg an der Havel is located some 85 kilometers (52 miles) west of Berlin.
