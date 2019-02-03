BAGHDAD — Police and medical officials say a bus carrying Iranian Shiite pilgrims has come under attack in Iraq.
The bus was travelling from Samarra to Baghdad when it was targeted about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Baghdad by unidentified gunmen, the officials said. They added that it was carrying ten people and seven Iranian passengers were wounded and taken to hospital, including one woman in serious condition. They spoke on condition of anonymity according to regulations.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Montenegro: Lake searched after boat capsizes
The Latest on the winter weather in Europe (all times local):
World
Salvadoran front-runner seeks to end corruption, violence
A former mayor of El Salvador's capital was making a strong run Sunday to end a quarter century of two-party dominance in the crime-plagued Central American nation.
World
Iraqi novelist gunned down in southern city
A local police official says an Iraqi novelist has been killed by live fire in the southern city of Karbala.
World
Israel releases report on links between BDS and militants
The Israeli government on Sunday released a report claiming to reveal close links between the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel and militant groups.
World
Bus carrying Iranian pilgrims in Iraq comes under attack
Police and medical officials say a bus carrying Iranian Shiite pilgrims has come under attack in Iraq.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.