A popular movie theater in Roseville was forced to close Saturday after water from a broken pipe flooded its lobby and sent water cascading out into the street.

Moviegoers heading to catch an afternoon flick at the AMC Rosedale theater at the Rosedale Center mall posted pictures of the flood on social media, saying they were unable to see their film.

A message on the Roseville theater’s website says: “We apologize for the inconvenience, this theatre is temporarily closed.”

Managers could not be reached for comment. It remains unclear how long the theater will be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back at startribune.com for updates.