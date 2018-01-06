A popular movie theater in Roseville was forced to close Saturday after water from a broken pipe flooded its lobby and sent water cascading out into the street.
Moviegoers heading to catch an afternoon flick at the AMC Rosedale theater at the Rosedale Center mall posted pictures of the flood on social media, saying they were unable to see their film.
A message on the Roseville theater’s website says: “We apologize for the inconvenience, this theatre is temporarily closed.”
Managers could not be reached for comment. It remains unclear how long the theater will be closed.
This is a developing story. Check back at startribune.com for updates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Super Bowl LII
Four-story food truck tower to debut Super Bowl Live
Schwan's Co. will unveil its "Tailgate Truck Tower" at Super Bowl Live on Nicollet Mall.
North Metro
More Minn. counties draw line between service animals, pets
They join a national trend of officials and business owners weighing penalties for those flouting rules that restrict which animals may go where.
Local
2-year-old killed in four-vehicle crash in Moorhead
A 2-year-old boy has died of injuries he received in a four-vehicle crash Saturday in Moorhead, according to the Moorhead Police Department. Shortly after noon,…
Local
What would you bid for an acre of Minnesota wilderness?
The DNR is selling off less-desirable parcels, but demand has been slow.
East Metro
Burst pipe floods lobby, closes AMC Rosedale theater
It remains unclear how long the theater will be closed.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.