Burnsville scored four unanswered goals after a slow start and upset Class 2A, No. 10 Lakeville North 4-3 Thursday in boys’ hockey at Ames Arena.

Tim Urlaub’s goal with 3:40 left in overtime was the game-winner for the Blaze.

The Panthers jumped to a 3-0 lead after one period on goals by Caden Smith, Ben Konik and Cole Pearson. But Kade Nielsen scored his first of two goals 3:21 into the second period to start Burnsville’s comeback. He tied the score 3-3 with 5:54 left in regulation.

Joey Anderson got the Blaze to within a goal with 8:16 left in regulation on the power play.

Eagan 2, Shakopee 1 (OT): Jonny Meiers scored on a penalty shot with 33 seconds left in overtime to lift the visiting Wildcats. Meiers also scored with 9:16 left in the third period. Macalester Dose scored for the Sabers in the second period. Derek Manzella made 20 saves for the Wildcats and Jacek Hummel had 26 for the Sabers.

Hastings 6, Simley 3: Keean LaFerriere scored three goals in the third period to help the visiting Raiders defeat the Class 1A, No. 9 Spartans. Chase Freiermuth had one goal and three assists, Kyle Bauer and Jax Schauer scored a goal each and Simon Hedin had 25 saves for the Raiders. Trent Peterson, Shane Prifel and Andrew Bergum scored a goal each and Sam Privette had 22 saves for the Spartans.

Totino-Grace 6, Osseo 3: The Eagles scored five unanswered goals to pull away from the visiting Orioles. Luke Delzer scored two goals and had an assist, and Sam Thelen and Oliver Moore had a goal and three assists each for Totino-Grace. Jackson Dwyer had two goals and an assist for the Orioles.

Girls’ hockey

East Ridge 5, Irondale/St. Anthony 0: Fiona Claugherty had three goals and two assists to lead the visiting Raptors. Lily Fetch added two goals for East Ridge.

Shakopee 3, New Prague 1: Paige McNeil scored two goals to lead the Sabers past the host Trojans. Riley Peterson scored the winning goal for Shakopee with 4:50 left in the third period. Abby Pirkl got the Trojans to within a goal with 2:09 left.

Mahtomedi 2, North St. Paul/Tartan 0: Lauren Hamme made 22 saves to shut out visiting North St. Paul/Tartan. Erika Broten and Anna Jerylo scored for the Zephyrs.

Boys’ basketball

Annandale 55, Becker 52: The Cardinals overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Bulldogs. Carson Gagnon led the Cardinals with 20 points. Nick Mittelstaedt led the Bulldogs with 23 points.

Delano 57, Mound Westonka 51: Terron O’Neill scored 29 points to lead the host Tigers past the Class 3A, No. 10 White Hawks. Jameson Sexton led the White Hawks with 14 points.

Stillwater 61, Fridley 55: Ben Smalley scored 16 points to lead the Ponies past the host Tigers. Max Richardson had 15 points and Max Shikenjanski 12 for Stillwater. Micah Niewald led Fridley with 14 points.

Southwest Christian 51, Norwood Young America 50: Isaac Harrison scored 14 points to lead the Stars past the visiting Raiders. Dominick Sudheimer led the Raiders with 14 points and Hayden Molva had 13.

Belle Plaine 69, Mayer Lutheran 67: Josh Gregory scored 22 points and Cade Morrison added 17 to lead the Tigers past the visiting Crusaders. Teigan Martin led the Crusaders with 30 points and Sean Buchanan had 17.

Girls’ basketball

Holy Angels 69, Orono 62: The Class 3A, No. 3 Stars overcame a one-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Spartans. Rachel Kawiecki led the Stars with 23 points. Kaila Youngs led the Spartans with 21 points, Haley Paulson had 14 and Julia Knudson had 13.

White Bear Lake 72, Mahtomedi 65: Ella Janicki scored 25 points to lead the Bears past the visiting Zephyrs. Kayla Anderson had 12 points for the Bears. Zoie Centers led the Zephyrs with 17 points.

Holy Family 56, Annandale 51: Abbey Fink scored 24 points to lead the Fire past the visiting Cardinals. Grace Elander scored 15 points and Nicole Bowlin had 12 for the Fire. Abby Neutz led the Cardinals with 17 points.

