TULSA, Okla. — Deondre Burns had 22 points as Oral Roberts beat Denver 86-77 on Saturday night.
R.J. Fuqua had 19 points for Oral Roberts (12-10, 5-4 Summit League). Kevin Obanor added 14 points and eight rebounds. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Jase Townsend had 30 points for the Pioneers (5-19, 1-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Ade Murkey added 24 points and seven rebounds.
Oral Roberts takes on North Dakota on the road on Thursday. Denver faces Purdue Fort Wayne at home next Saturday.
