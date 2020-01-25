ALBANY, N.Y. — Elijah Burns registered 19 points as Siena stretched its home win streak to eight games, defeating Marist 70-57 on Friday night.
Manny Camper had 13 points and eight rebounds for Siena (8-9, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jalen Pickett added 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Kyle Young had 10 points.
Tyler Sagl had 17 points for the Red Foxes (4-14, 3-6). Tyler Saint-Furcy added 10 points and three blocks. Matt Herasme had eight rebounds.
Michael Cubbage, the Red Foxes' leading scorer coming into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).
Siena matches up against Quinnipiac at home on Sunday. Marist plays Niagara on the road next Friday.
