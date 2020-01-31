D.J. Burns had a career-high 23 points as Big South Conference leader Winthrop stretched its win streak to 11 games, getting past Charleston Southern 77-60 on Thursday night.
Burns shot 11 for 14 from the field.
Josh Ferguson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Winthrop (15-7, 9-0). Chandler Vaudrin added 11 points. Russell Jones had 11 points and six rebounds.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Buccaneers (11-10, 5-4), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Ty Jones added 19 points.
Winthrop matches up against UNC Asheville at home on Saturday. Charleston Southern takes on Radford on the road on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Talk about Bonanzaville! $345 Rolex that could be worth $700K is talk of 'Antiques Roadshow' in N.D.
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Talk about Bonanzaville! $345 Rolex that could be worth $700K is talk of 'Antiques Roadshow' in N.D.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Milwaukee hosts Denver following Middleton's 51-point showing
Denver Nuggets (33-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (41-6, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the…
Wolves
Minnesota takes on Los Angeles, looks to break 10-game slide
Minnesota Timberwolves (15-32, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-15, third in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…
Vikings
The glitz of Super Bowl heads to a blue-collar part of Miami
Rashad Fenton used to work at Hard Rock Stadium.
Wolves
Nikola Jokic carries short-handed Nuggets past Jazz 106-100
Nikola Jokic is raising another aspect of his game — his voice.
Vikings
How to bet on the Super Bowl as legal sport betting spreads
With legal sports betting continuing to spread in the U.S., this year's Super Bowl is likely to be among the most wagered-on championship games ever.