HAMPTON, Va. — Josh Ferguson scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, D.J. Burns added a career-high 21 points and Winthrop won its seventh straight, 116-95 over Hampton on Thursday night.

Chandler Vaudrin scored 13 points and Charles Falden and Hunter Hale had 12 apiece for the Eagles (11-7, 5-0 Big South Conference), who shot 57% from the field (41 of 72) and outrebounded the Pirates 48-28.

Jermaine Marrow scored 30 points and made seven assists and Benjamin Stanley had 27 points for Hampton (7-10, 2-2), which shot 45% (30 of 67). Greg Heckstall scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Davion Warren had 10 points.

Winthrop plays Radford on the road on Monday. Hampton plays UNC-Asheville on the road on Saturday.