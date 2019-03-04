BURLINGTON, Wis. — Burlington Police Officer Bryan Wangnoss doesn't consider himself much of a "gym rat," but he's been hitting the treadmills lately.

Wangnoss is training to run the Special Olympics' Flame of Hope through every corner of the United Arab Emirates to soon kick-start the Special Olympics' World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

Wangnoss and Special Olympian Zechariah Tietz of Milwaukee will represent the Badger State on the final leg of the Flame of Hope's journey alongside law enforcement and Special Olympians from around the world.

Wangnoss said he has volunteered with the Special Olympics and Careers Industries in Burlington for about 17 to 18 of the 20 years he's been with the Police Department. His interest started when he was growing up in Monroe with a classmate who was involved in the Special Olympics. His niece, who has Down syndrome, competes in track and field events in the Georgia Special Olympics.

"They draw you in — moreso the athletes than anything," Wangnoss said to The Journal Times. "They never seem to be upset with things. They're happy to see you, always trying to make you laugh, things like that, that brightens your day."

Wangnoss is on the state committee for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which goes from Elkhorn to Stevens Point in the run-up to the state games. Law enforcement officers, their families, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and sometimes a judge or district attorney joins in as they run the flame along the route.

He also organizes the department's local torch run, which raises funds and raises awareness of the Special Olympics just before the local competitions.

Wangnoss said he tries to stop by Careers Industries where many Special Olympians work, about once a month. In December, he brought a special guest: Santa. A video of the event was shared on Burlington Police Department's Facebook page, where it received more than 6,000 views.

Wangnoss applied to be part of the Last Leg for the games in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and was accepted. In addition to running through parts of all seven of the nation's emirates, Wangnoss will participate in a polar plunge to raise money. While it'll be a toasty 80 degrees in the Emirates in March, he'll be jumping into a pool with ice.

His goal was to raise $1,000, half of which would go toward the Special Olympics in Wisconsin. So far, he's raised about $3,400.

"People kept stepping up and put me way over that mark," he said.

It'll be the farthest he's ever traveled and he said he's looking forward to "the whole thing."

"Getting a chance to go to a completely foreign country, getting to experience something that truly is a once-in-a-lifetime thing for us," he said. "To be in a place where it's always warm is always a plus."

After partaking in the torch run, Wangnoss will be in Abu Dhabi to watch the opening ceremony.

"That's the highlight of the trip," he said about the opening ceremony. "Because everything we do leads up to that moment."

