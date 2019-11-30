OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso's armed forces say soldiers have killed an extremist leader and five supporters in Nahouri Province in an operation to dismantle the group operating in the country's south-central region.
The statement Friday by the armed forces' chief of staff said forces also seized a large cache of weapons.
It identified the leader as Abdoul Hadi, who is known to have helped extremist group Ansarul Islam establish a presence in the area.
Extremist groups have been increasing attacks in the West African nation in recent months, forcing nearly a half-million people to flee their homes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Authorities say 2 Italians killed by avalanche on Mont Blanc
Authorities say two people have been killed by an avalanche on the Italian side of Mont Blanc.
World
UK police: Suspect in attack had served time for terrorism
UK counterterrorism police on Saturday searched for clues into how a man imprisoned for terrorism offenses before his release last year managed to stab several people before being tackled by bystanders and shot dead by officers on London Bridge. Two people were killed and three wounded.
World
Dutch police continue hunt for attacker who stabbed 3
Dutch police on Saturday continued looking for an attacker who stabbed three teens on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers.
World
Spain seizes record haul of crystal meth for European market
Spanish police say they have made their biggest seizure of methamphetamine, taking 631 kilograms (1,400 pounds) in a raid near Barcelona.
World
Burkina Faso armed forces kill extremist leader, 5 others
Burkina Faso's armed forces say soldiers have killed an extremist leader and five supporters in Nahouri Province in an operation to dismantle the group operating in the country's south-central region.