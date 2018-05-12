MONTREAL — Cory Burke and Haris Medunjanin scored Philadelphia's first two away goals of the season and the Union beat the Montreal Impact 2-0 with each side down a man Saturday.
Burke headed in a pass from Raymon Gaddis in the 43rd minute, and David Accam fed Medunjanin for a goal off the left post in the 88th.
Burke was sent off in the 58th minute, and Montreal's Daniel Lovitz was ejected in the 67th.
Philadelphia (2-5-2) lost its first four road games, being outscored 9-0.
Montreal (3-8-0) has lost two in a row and six of seven.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Minnesota United players, coach, fans voice displeasure over calls vs. San Jose
The general manager of the Professional Referee Organization should be expecting a call from Adrian Heath first thing Monday morning.The coach was none too pleased…
Twins
In the cards: Twins outfielders look down before they look up
North Score: The influence of analytics continues expansion into baseball, as evidenced by a growing reliance on outfield positioning charts. But baseball instinct remains part of the equation.
Twins
Twins likely to play March games at Target Field in 2019
Baseball Insider: The Twins haven't seen their preliminary 2019 schedule yet, but they know what it will almost certainly say: Minnesota will play its first-ever outdoor home games in March.
Golf
Simpson stretches Players lead to 7 shots
Webb Simpson didn't back off Saturday at The Players Championship with a 4-under 68 that stretched his lead to seven shots.
Gophers
Hartman: Molitor, Anderson have had a lasting friendship
Baseball lifers Paul Molitor and John Anderson first met more than 43 years ago while at the University of Minnesota.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.