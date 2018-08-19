CHESTER, Pa. — Cory Burke and Ilson Pereira scored and Borek Dockal had two assists to help the Philadelphia Union beat New York City FC 2-0 on Saturday night.
Burke, a 26-year-old rookie, has six goals in six starts — all wins. Andre Blake made three saves for his first shutout since June 23.
Burke side-netted a right-footer to give the Union (10-11-3) a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute. Dockal's through led Burke to the left side of the area where he trapped it before flipping it past a diving Sean Johnson into the goal.
Ilsinho came on in the 68th — his first appearance since straining his right quadriceps on July 11 — and capped the scoring in the 76th minute. He took it on the right flank, split two defenders and the cut back to evade another before rolling it between and a defender and Johnson into the net.
NYCFC (14-6-5) was held scoreless for the first time since May 5.
