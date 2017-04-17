Burglars cleaned out a sports memorabilia shop in downtown Hopkins in a heist that included the store’s surveillance system, according to authorities.

The crime occurred April 10 at Ultimate Collectibles on Mainstreet, police said Monday. The stolen goods are worth roughly $100,000, according to the store’s owners.

Trading cards by the thousands are gone, some of them autographed. Many span the entire time the Twins have been in Minneapolis.

Cards from other major sports, old-time comic books, team programs, signed baseballs, a vintage New York Yankees jacket, and movie and TV show cards were also stolen, the store reported in an extensive posting on Facebook and Craigslist.

Also on that inventory of swiped stuff: the store’s video surveillance system.

“We ask that you be on the lookout and report any items on the list offered to you,” the store’s notice on Facebook read. “And if you see anyone wearing the [Yankees] jacket,” the store’s owners said they or police should be notified so “the scum who did this” can be caught.