Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins had about $1,000 worth of merchandise stolen when his Los Angeles home was burglarized earlier this month, according to a report from TMZ.

Wiggins lost a pair of Nike shoes and luggage, but the thieves left behind jewelry and other valuables, according to the website, which cited law enforcement sources. The thieves also stole Wiggins’ rental Cadillac Escalade, but police later recovered the SUV.

“We’re told cops described the scene as ‘amateur hour,’ ” the report said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating, but no arrests have been made, TMZ reported.

Wiggins, 24, is in Los Angeles training this summer, as he prepares to enter the second year of a five-year, $147.7 million contract that will pay him $27.5 million over the 2019-20 season. The 2015 NBA Rookie of the Year averaged 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season.