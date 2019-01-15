DETROIT — Burger King is needling President Donald Trump for his tweet about ordering more than 1,000 "hamberders" for the Clemson University Tigers' visit to the White House.

The spelling error was quickly corrected. But Burger King jumped in with a tweet of its own: "Due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders. Just serving hamburgers today."

Atlanta-based marketing consultant Laura Ries said she understands companies wanting to be part of the social media conversation. But she thinks Burger King's mocking tone could alienate some customers — and Trump himself.

Burger King says the tweet was meant to be playful, not mean spirited.